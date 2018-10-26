Trending, Uncategorized

“Now I’m nice looking” – Young man writes after bleaching his skin

A young man who bleached his skin has shared before and now photos to show off his transformation.

The Nigerian Dancer identified as Gigo Junior Lawson, who is excited of his skin transformation in 5 years, has taken to social media to share his story.

He shared a photo of himself in 2013 when he was still dark-skinned and another taken last year after he had bleached his skin. He went on to thank God for the glow up.

He captioned the photos: “Now am fair and nice looking thanks the Lord.”

However, some of his followers have accused him of bleaching his skin and they proceeded to the comment section to lambaste him.

seyinijer wrote; It’s only in Nigeria that con artist, Yahoo guys, politicians and all sorts of characters give thanks to the Lord for achievements based on dubious and illegal things.

aremu_44 wrote; Lord will not recognize u for judgements day 😂😂😂😂

_iamprettygold wrote; Wahala na cream be this one problem🙄

