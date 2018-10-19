NYSC member gets engaged during her passing out parade in Ebonyi state (Photos)

A member of the NYSC who was serving in Ebonyi state, has had double reasons to be very happy for her life.

The young woman who has just finished her compulsory one year service, is very happy to have been able to finish her service year. Even though she thought that was enough blessing, she found yet another reason to be super happy.

The NYSC member got engaged on the day of her Passing Out Parade (POP) as her boyfriend showed up at the venue and popped the big question. She happilly accepted.

See more photos from the proposal below: