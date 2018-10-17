OAP Gbemi to walk down the aisle with Falz’s manager, Femi Ajayi

Beat FM OAP Gbemi, is set to wed on November 3, 2018 with Falz’s manager, Femisoro Ajayi.

The duo have been dating for almost two years, and were spotted last year July, on a romantic vacation together in Seychelles Island.

The couple have also managed to keep their relationship off the social media.

Their relationship is however without social media frenzy although Femi lavished Gbemi with kind words for her birthday, which was celebrated in faraway Seychelles.

He wrote on Instagram,

“Happy Birthday @gbemioo!!! You are a beautiful and strong woman, may God who has brought you this far continue to be with, guard, guide and continually bless you. Keep Shinning, you are a star

Thanks for always being a G! ?? Have a wonderful Birthday ?“,

she responded with a kiss as well.