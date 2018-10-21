Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife says his new wife never stepped on blood, gives clarification

The palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has reacted to claims that his new wife, Olori Porphetess Naomi stepped on blood as part of her marriage rites last Thursday, October 18th. This photo trending last week with many thinking it was blood that was spilled on the floor.

In a post on Facebook, the palace gave clarifications on the trending video.

Read what was written below.

Also, A Nigerian man identified as Kolawole Oginni took to his Facebook page to enlighten the masses on the substance the Ooni of Ife’s Queen, Naomi Oluwaseyi, was reported to have stepped on during her marriage rite – It was widely reported as blood.

But according to the man, what Ooni Of Ife’s queen stepped on is called Osùn in Yoruba language and it wasn’t blood.

See his post below: