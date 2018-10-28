News Feed

Obafemi Martins Shares A Cute Photo To Celebrate 34th Birthday

Footballer, Obafemi Martins is 34 years today. The striker who currently plays as a forward for Shanghai Greenland Shenhua in China took to his IG page to wish himself a happy birthday.

Sharing the photo, he wrote;

“HBD to me 28-10”

Obafemi Akinwunmi Martins is a Nigerian footballer who plays as a forward. He is known for his speed on the ball. After leaving Nigeria for Italy at age 16, he has since played for a number of top-division clubs around Europe.

He currently plays for Shanghai Greenland Shenhua F.C.  and Nigeria national football team.He is married to Abigail Barwuah, and he has three children; Tyler Martins, Kendrick Martins, and Kelvin Martins.

