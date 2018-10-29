Obasanjo and Atiku were busy building private universities, while the public on suffered series of strike – Keyamo

The Director general of president Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection campaign organization, Festus Keyamo(SAN) had said when its comes to campaign, there’s no hard and fast rule.

Keyamo, who accused the opposition party of ‘fighting hard’ to take the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the tracks of character and integrity, because the lack such qualities.

In a statement by Keyamo on Monday, he trolled senator Ademola Adeleke for almost becoming governor via dancing, saying his point, that a campaign has no universally acceptable way to be run.

He also accuses former president Olusegun Obasanjo and his vice, Atiku Abubakar were in their terms in office, busing built their own universities whilst the public ones suffered series of strike. The Director general of the president’s campaign organization hailed Buhari’s presidencys as the ‘cleanest’.

They’ve been fighting so hard to take us out of d tracks of CHARACTER & INTEGRITY in this campaign. Why? That’s where it hurts them. They tell us to focus on other issues. Really? But they cannot set our agenda for us. We should all set their own agenda. The masses will decide.

There’s no political encyclopedia anywhere as to d right political agenda a campaign should run. Afterall, someone came close to being governor by just dancing! So, they should set their own agenda & let’s set our own. Why’re are they worried about our own campaign strategy?

In d era of ‘Initiated & Abandoned’ (1999 – 2007) we saw a President & his Deputy grant themselves University licenses in clear contravention of d Code of Conduct. One was building Bell University & the other was building American University. What a competition in corruption!

At the time Obasanjo and Atiku were both building their Universities whilst in office, other Nigerian public Universities were constantly going on strike because of poor infrastructure and funding. Yet, they heartlessly carried on. May we never see their type in power again!

We’re witnessing d ‘cleanest Presidency’ in our history up till this moment. 1st, no case of in-fighting. Secondly, complete trust b/w the two. Thirdly, no personal scandal involving public funds.

Fourthly, no appetite for wealth acquisition. Yes, CHARACTER will be on d table this time