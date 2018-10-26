Olamide Buys Himself a Brand New Bentley (Video)

Nigerian artistes are well known for splashing heavy cash on whatever luxury they crave for. The latest to do it is YBNL leader Olamide Adedeji as he just copped a new whip.

Baddo has joined the increasing list of Nigerian celebrities who drive around in a Bentley. Some Nigerian celebrities who own are Bentley are; Don Jazzy, Burna Boy, Davido etc. Now Olamide is the latest memeber of the Bentley gang as he acquired a new one recently.

The rapper and singer shared the news on Instagram with a video to show off his new ride. His associates where seen taking a ride in the car.

Watch clip below.

Young Jonn doing a test drive in the Bentley!