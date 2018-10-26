News Feed

Olamide Buys Himself a Brand New Bentley (Video)

Nigerian artistes are well known for splashing heavy cash on whatever luxury they crave for. The latest to do it is YBNL leader Olamide  Adedeji as he just copped a new whip.

Baddo has joined the increasing list of Nigerian celebrities who drive around in a Bentley. Some Nigerian celebrities who own are Bentley are; Don Jazzy, Burna Boy, Davido etc. Now Olamide is the latest memeber of the Bentley gang as he acquired a new one recently.

The rapper and singer shared the news on Instagram with a video to show off his new ride. His associates where seen taking a ride in the car.

Watch clip below.

 

 

Young Jonn doing a test drive in the Bentley!

 

View this post on Instagram

Olamide splashes heavily on a Bentley

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

You may also like

Alexis Sanchez Eyes January Move To PSG

‘We Want to Hear from Buhari’ – Chibok Parents

France Drops One Place As Belgium Claims Top Spot In New FIFA Rankings

Atiku Declares His Yearly Income (See Details)

Kaduna Crisis: Man Found Unconscious After Spending Days Inside Wardrobe Out Of Fear (Photos)

‘Forever 16’ – Regina Daniels tells her fans as she shares new stunning photos

Over 25 people killed as police extortion causes accident in Osun

Faithia Balogun recounts encounter with young man who wants a relationship with her

Wizkid supports his ”Bestie” Tiwa Savage over Davido for ‘2018 EMA Best African Act’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *