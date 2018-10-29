Olamide reacts to having same December concert date as his colleague Wizkid (Screenshots)

There has been arguments and polls on social media after two of Nigeria’s top artistes, Wizkid and Olamide announced their December Lagos concert dates.

On the 23rd of December this year, they would both be having their shows on that same day.

Olamide had earlier tweeted it to his fans that his regular annual OLIC show will hold on 23rd of December 2018 at Eko hotel convention center.

“#OLIC5 23rd of December 2018 @ Eko hotel convention center” he tweeted.

Coincidentally, Wizkid also posted something related as his #Madeinlagos concert is holding in Eko Atlantic same day.

“December 23rd!! Eko Atlantic! #madeinLagos Shutdown! 🌹🌹🌹🦅🦅” he tweeted

This has however caused hot argument among fans as many of these fans can’t afford to miss any of the two shows.

Well, Olamide has no problem with it.

“Lol me and my guy go dey alright” he commented on Instagram