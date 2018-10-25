Uncategorized

Olamide sends tribute to late indigenous Yoruba rapper Dagrin

Nigerian hip hop recording artist Olamide Adedeji known by his stage name Olamide but popularly called Olamide Baddo or BaddoSneh has sent a tribute to late indigenous Yoruba rapper Dagrin, who lost his life in a ghastly accident eight years ago.

Olamide who records mostly in Yoruba, his native tongue took to his IG page to write a tribute to the late Dagrin in remembrance of his birthday.

Olamide wrote;

Happy G day Dagrin keep resting 👑 Shalewa sare wolewa suun sori bed mi yakata…… what’s your fav Grin line #TributeToDagrin

The late rapper Dagrin was born on October 25, 1987, which means he would have turned 31 today. The late Dagrin died in a deadly autocrash which sad incident happened in April 2010.




