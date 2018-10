Olamide Adedeji aka Badoo has gotten the delivery of a luxury car he ordered for and he has tested it on Nigerian soil.

Few days ago, YBNL boss Olamide bought himself a new car, a Bentley GT Continental.

The car has now arrived in Lagos and in excitement, his brother, a popular DJ, DJ Enimoney took to Instagram to share a video of them cruising in the car.

He wrote:

‘Bentley level @baddosneh giving dem lowkey’