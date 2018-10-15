News Feed

Olamide Threatens To Expose Record Labels Practising 21st Century Slavery

Nigerian Indigenous rapper Olamide is on a new cause this week, to deal with 21st-century slave masters in Nigeria that disguise themselves as record labels. Practising

This quest publicly started yesterday when Olamide on his instastory said some record labels are mere 21st-century slave houses who pose as business entities only to bring artistes into their folds and cage them rather than make them flourish as they should.

Although no label has been cited yet, Olamide has disclosed that he’s looking for a scapegoat before he’ll raise an alarm because the rapper feels no artiste should go through such slavery because of their craft.

He went further to encourage them to change the game the way young record label owners are changing it and allow every party to benefit from the business.

Another industry stakeholder. a producer, Samklef also stated that some record labels go as far as exploiting the artiste to milk investors. He said; Some even sign u to use u to milk the investors. One day God will expose them.

You may also like

See How Worshippers Held Their Service After Church Was Submerged By Flood (Photos)

I want all Ghanaian fine girls to have a baby for me – Mr Ibu

Seun Kuti Reacts To Kanye West’s Statement About Fela

DJ Cuppy shades Speed Darlington after he told her to close her legs and give him money

U.K returnee shut dead during a confrontation with the police in Abuja

Young girl who was gang-raped by 5 guys releases new video to dispel death rumors

“I have sex with boys because they cannot get pregnant” – 23-year-old suspected homosexual says

Siblings,22 and 24 responsible for N2 billion forex scam

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry are expecting a Baby!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *