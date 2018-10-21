Omawumi Attacks Two Leading Presidential Candidates On Stage(Video)

Outspoken and articulate Delta state born singer Omawunmi was spotted on stage slamming the two leading presidential aspirants in the forthcoming general election slated for 2019. She referred to one as ‘an incompetent old man’ and the other as ‘someone that is somewhat corrupt’ .

“Will you vote? My brother them give you 10k you go vote now shut up. But they are asking you to vote the two major parties that are representing an incompetent old man and someone that is somewhat corrupt common…it is painful…” She started.

