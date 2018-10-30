Entertainment, News Feed

One Day, I Will Bare It All and Share My Story – Mercy Aigbe

Looks like Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has a grass to grace story to tell like most celebrities and more particularly, most successful people.

The millionaire actress who in recent times has been romantically linked to Lagos state governor Akinwunmi Ambode through hearsay and rumours, has patted herself on the back as one of the strongest women she knows.

According to Mercy Aigbe, she has been through tough times, still she stands gracefully and rich…(Well, she is rich, she has a mansion!)

“I know that every one has a story to tell, but one day I will bare it all and share my story” the mother of two said.

Now she has whetted all appetites, we can’t wait to devour her story when told!

