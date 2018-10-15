Events in Nigeria, Metro News, Trending

Only a week to the 7th Remittance & Payment Expo 2018. Early registration still open!

Remittance & Payment Expo 2018 – Unlocking Opportunities in Money Transfer and Payment systems in Africa.(www.remittanceafrica.com)

Only few days to the 7th Remittance and payment Expo, taking place at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Nigeria.

Meet the largest gathering of money transfer and payment providers at this continental event on 23 and 24 of October at the Lagos Oriental hotel with the compelling headline theme ‘Unlocking Opportunities in Money Transfer and Payment systems in Africa’.

Network with leading money transfer and payment providers from MFSAfrica, Transferto, Paga, Flutterwave, MTN Cameroon, Sendittoo, African Payment Gateway, Verve and many others.

The conference which will hold in Nigeria, Africa’s largest remittance market, will aim to create a more competitive market place for players to foster and deepen their engagements across the money transfer and payment ecosystem in Africa.

With early delegate discount registration now extended till October 19th, you and your colleagues can still take advantage of the discount and save, 10,000 naira. Late registrations will commence on Oct 20th at N40,000.

