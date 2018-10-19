Ooni of Ife, 43, unveils his 25-yr-old new wife, prophetess Naomi Oluwaseyi (Photo)

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has come out to show off his beautiful queen in the person of, prophetess Naomi Oluwaseyi .

Taking to his instagram, the Ooni praised her for her beauty, uniqueness and royal qualities and most especially, the fear of God she has.

Unveiling her he wrote;

“I waited patiently upon the Almighty the King of kings, he eventually did it in the midst of many trials.

Shilekunola, Moronke, Naomi; the greatest Arsenal you can apply on this highly revered throne with many rules and regulations in the midst of undiluted tradition, heritage and culture is the “Fear Of God In You”, which is the beginning of your wisdom on this throne of Oduduwa.

You are welcome home my beautiful and adorable queen.

#OoniOfIfe #Otisese”

