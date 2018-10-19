Trending, Uncategorized

Ooni of Ife gives reasons why he married a prophetess as she crosses over blood

The palace of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has given reason why the king picked Olori Moronke Naomi Silekunola Ogunwusi.

There was great joyousness at Ile-Ife, Osun State yesterday as the Ooni received his new wife at the palace, a day after he marked his 44th birthday.

The palace said he married the woman because of the spiritual strength she will bring to the kingdom and the fear of God in her.

According to a statement issued to DAILY POST by the Director, Media and Public Affairs of the palace, Comrade Moses Olafare, confirms Naomi as the Ooni’s new wife.

He also revealed that the marriage rights were done privately in Akure, Ondo State and she was later received at the Ooni’s palace.

“Her Majesty, Olori Moronke Naomi Silekunola Ogunwusi is the new Yeyeluwa Oodua.

“Necessary rites fully performed,” the statement read.

And as part of the ceremony, Olori Prophetess Naomi had to cross a spill of blood as one of the rites she had to performed as she moved into her husband, the Ooni of Ife’s palace last night.

