Ooni of Ife has a new queen and Nigerians can’t stop talking

New Olori of Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi

Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the ooni of Ife, has a new queen and Nigerians can’t stop talking about. The Ooni of Ife made the announcement of his marriage via his Instagram page yesterday – The new queen his Shilekunola Moronke Naomi, a prophetess and evangelist.

Writing about his new bride as he shared photos of her, he said:

“I waited patiently upon the Almighty the King of kings, he eventually did it in the midst of many trials.

“Shilekunola, Moronke, Naomi; the greatest Arsenal you can apply on this highly revered throne with many rules and regulations in the midst of undiluted tradition, heritage and culture is the “Fear Of God In You”, which is the beginning of your wisdom on this throne of Oduduwa. You are welcome home my beautiful and adorable queen.”

Oba Enitan Ogunwusi’s new queen, is 25 year old born again Adventist, Prophetess/Evangelist and Founder/President of EN-HERALDS, a prophetic mandate and an interdenominational ministry based in Akure, Ondo state.

Here’s what Nigerians are saying

