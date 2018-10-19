New Olori of Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi

Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the ooni of Ife, has a new queen and Nigerians can’t stop talking about. The Ooni of Ife made the announcement of his marriage via his Instagram page yesterday – The new queen his Shilekunola Moronke Naomi, a prophetess and evangelist.

Writing about his new bride as he shared photos of her, he said:

“I waited patiently upon the Almighty the King of kings, he eventually did it in the midst of many trials. “Shilekunola, Moronke, Naomi; the greatest Arsenal you can apply on this highly revered throne with many rules and regulations in the midst of undiluted tradition, heritage and culture is the “Fear Of God In You”, which is the beginning of your wisdom on this throne of Oduduwa. You are welcome home my beautiful and adorable queen.”

Oba Enitan Ogunwusi’s new queen, is 25 year old born again Adventist, Prophetess/Evangelist and Founder/President of EN-HERALDS, a prophetic mandate and an interdenominational ministry based in Akure, Ondo state.

Here’s what Nigerians are saying

The Ooni of Ife who happens to be a traditionalist, born into a Christian family and a practicing Muslim religion takes a bride (Morenke Naomi) who is a Prophetess. The volume of “Power” in this marriage is enough to power a transformer 🙆🙆 pic.twitter.com/Pp0eqTshVq — Umeh and 99 others (@UmehOMA) October 19, 2018

the ooni of ife’s new prophet bride is so stunning but most importantly read how he reveals her— ‘I waited patiently upon the Almighty…’ you men best best be praying & fasting for God to show you your Queen instead of this trial & error waste of time relationships. pic.twitter.com/vgtmecvdA0 — bukola, m. (@linesandtimes) October 19, 2018

Ooni of Ife marries the third wife and MANY Nigerians say he’s a lucky man, he’s being congratulated for finding happiness again. If a woman marries for the 3rd time, stating clearly how happy she’s become, do y’all think Nigeria would react the same? She’s beautiful anyways — Tayo of Lagos (@wiilkilz) October 19, 2018

Ooni of Ife: So baba what is IFA saying on this my new babe aka assurance IFA man: IFA said whats your problem with light skin babe? Ooni of Ife: pic.twitter.com/iEokfHOGG3 — ÌYÁLÓDE AMERICA🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@figure8kemi) October 19, 2018

