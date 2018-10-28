Uncategorized

Ooni Of Ife spotted attending his wife, Prophetess Naomi’s church (Photos +Video)

Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, has accompanied his wife, Prophetess Naomi, to church.

The respected monarch followed his wife to the 7th year thanksgiving anniversary of her church, En-Heralds ministry yesterday.

The service took place in Akure, Ondo state.

The Queen looked regal in her blue and white ensemble, a clear difference from the Ooni’s former wife, Olori Wuraola who was always wearing white while their marriage lasted.

See more photos and videos of the king with his queen at the service below:

