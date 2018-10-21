Ooni Of Ife’s Wife Stepped On “Osùn”, Not Blood

A Nigerian man, identified as Kolawole Oginni, on Facebook has attempted to clear the air on the viral photos of the new Queen of the Ooni of Ife, Naomi Oluwashilekunola stepping on blood as part of the traditional rites of marriage.

Oginni took to Facebook to explain that what Queen Naomi was seen walking on was actually a mix of a natural substance called Oosun (camwood) and water. He added that no part of the tradition required the queen to “step over blood as part of a wedding rite”.

The photo of the new Queen walking on what seemed a lot like blood generated a lot of reactions on social media considering her religious status.

Queen Naomi is a well-known and powerful prophetess and evangelist in Akure and the Ooni had said that he chose to marry her