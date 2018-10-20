News Feed

Ooni’s wife in praise and worship session as she resume marital duties

Prophetess Naomi the new wife of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has begun her official duties as the wife of the Ooni of Ife. She was spotted with her subjects paying her homage as the Yeyeluwa of the Source. And later on, a video showing her leading praise and worship in the palace emerged.

Watch the video of Olori Prophetess Naomi holding a praise and worship session in the palace of the Ooni of Ife yesterday.

And see more photos as she resume her duties as the new Olori.

 

Prophetess Naomi got married to the Ooni on Thursday October 18th

 

