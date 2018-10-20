Orji Uzor Kalu reacts to the sudden appearance of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kalu

former Governor of Abia State, Uzor Orji Kalu, has reacted to the sudden appearance of Nnamdi Kalu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

It was reported on Friday that the IPOB leader was spotted in Jerusalem, praying at the Wailing Wall.

Kanu was last seen in Nigeria on September 10, 2017 after military men invaded his residence in Afaraukwu community in Abia State.

The former Governor had severally told reporters that the IPOB leader had escaped to London during the raid at his hometown.

Reacting to Kanu’s appearance, Uzor Kalu tweeted on Friday,

“Sentiments shouldn’t always be cloud our judgements.

“We were castigated all over the media when we told them our President @MBuhari was alive, healthy and would return.

“I told them Nnamdi Kanu was alive and well, they called us unprintable names.

Let Love, Law and Unity lead.”