Oshiomhole is to APC what Sheriff was to PDP – Reno Omokri

 

Reno Omokri, who was an aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the national leader of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Adam Oshiomhole has ruined the party in just 4months.

The author said Oshiomhole is now to the ruling party, what Ali Modu Sheriff was to the opposition Peoples Democratic party(PDP). In some tweets on Monday, the former presidential aide said the opposition party was luck to have been able to expel Sheriff before the 2019 general election.

However, in the case of the ruling party, with the elections being just a few weeks away, it can’t afford the luxury of doing to oshiomhole what PDP did to Sheriff.

