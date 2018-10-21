Osun poll: APC dumps Omisore, denies him of senatorial ticket – Fani Kayode

Iyiola Omisore who contested the Osun state governorship election last September under the platform of the Social Democratic Party(SDP) has now been dumped by the All Progressives Congress (APC), according to Femi Fani-Kayode.

It will be recalled that the SDP governorship candidate had gone into a coalition with the APC after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the poll inconclusive and scheduled a rerun.

Three were claims that the APC in a bid to win over the supporters of Omisore had paid him off since the rerun battle was particularly between it and Ademola Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

However, his ‘cousin’ former minister of aviation, Femi Fani Kayode revealed that the ruling party has reneged on its promise to Omisore. The PDP chieftain while mocking Omisore claimed that only his passport was released to him.

He wrote: