Osun Polls: Adeleke, PDP files suit against Oyetola, APC, challenging his victory

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, in the September 22 governorship election in Osun, Ademola Adeleke and his party has filed a 593 pages petition to challenge the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola as the winner.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after the conduct of the poll on the 22nd of September, declared it inconclusive and asked that there should be a rerun election which was held on the 27th of the same month. Oyetola, in the rerun polled 255, 505 votes to defeat Adeleke, who got 255,021 ballots.

Tarrister Niyi Owolade on behalf of the lead counsel to the petitioners, Mr Kanu Agabi, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), filed a 593-page petition on behalf of Adeleke and his party.

Listed as 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents respectively in the petition titled “The Matter of Election to the Office of Governor of Osun State Held on the 22nd of September and 27th day of September, 2018 in the Electoral Act 2010 (As Amended)” with suit number EPT/OS/GOV/1/2018 are the INEC, Mr Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC).