OSUN POLLS: APC mounting pressure on Judiciary to deny PDP of victory

The People’s Democratic Party(PDP) demands that the electoral tribunal, of the Osun state governorship election petition tribunal,reconstitutes immediately.

The opposition party said this, in a statement on Thursday. The party said , if this is not quickly done, it sends a bad signal on the integrity of the judiciary as the panel was disbanded by the president of the appeal court, Justice Zainab Bulkachwa.

The PDP also alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is mounting so much pressure on the judiciary to deny the PDP of victory.

Osun: Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Demands Immediate Reconstitution of Electoral Tribunal. We demand for the immediate reconstitution of the Osun state governorship election petition tribunal, as further delay will jeopardize the course of justice in the matter.

The disbanding of the panel by the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachwa, is a development which, if not quickly addressed, sends a very bad signal on the integrity of the judiciary.

Our submission is predicated on reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been mounting pressure on the judiciary to deny the PDP justice in the determination of the Osun Governorship election dispute at the tribunal.

We therefore invite Nigerians to note that in our lawful effort to reclaim our stolen mandate, PDP duly filed its petition on Oct. 15, 2018 in accordance with sect.285 (6) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which prescribed that judgment must be delivered on or b/4 180 days.

While Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was served, the APC and its candidate evaded service. Consequently, the PDP on Wed, Oct. 17, 2018 applied for substituted service, which was slated for hearing today, only to be informed that the panel has been disbanded on Wed. without any reason

The President of the Court of Appeal should note that her disbanding of the panel without setting up a trreconstituteso a deliberate attempt to prevent the PDP from serving the APC and its candidate and to meet the constitutional 180 days time frame

Election petition matters are sui generis, with timeframe allotted to all stages up to the final determination. Failure to set up a new panel to timeously hear our application for substituted service on APC smacks of a shenanigan to deny us full justice in the matter.