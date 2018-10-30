Outrage As Gay CNN Anchor Richard Quest Speaks In Church

Several Kenyans have been outraged after openly gay CNN anchor, Richard Quest, boldly spoke on the altar at a Church service in their country.

Bishop Allan and Reverend Kathy Kiuna of the Jubilee Christian Church (JCC), on the 28th of October hosted CNN journalist Richard Quest in their auditorium. The journalist is openly gay.

”We welcome @richardquest to fellowship with us this morning @JccKenya. May God minister to you as fellowship with us today. #ArmorOfGod #JCCParklands.” JCC shared on their official Twitter handle.

Mr Quest is in Kenya on assignment to cover Kenya Airways’ maiden direct flight to the United States. The non-stop journey from JKIA to New York, with 234 passengers on board, will last 13 hours.

The reactions online were mixed, with most wondering if the Kenyan church was now okay with gays attending their church. Kenyan religious leaders have for long steered clear of the gay debate, even as President Uhuru Kenyatta recently reiterated that it was not an issue of concern in this country and not worth talking about.

See Kenyans’ reactions:

@Mikekyale: ”Seriously ?, we have allowed Mr. Quest who is GAY, without any apologies/repentance to speak on pulpit? Something not right here.”

@Superpetro: ”We have allowed thieves and murderers in Kenya to speak on the pulpit for years. Why is this suddenly a problem?”

@1KenOgutu: ”Quest means business, JCC is just business Centre.”

@Yawhnie: ‘‘God does not condone same sex relationship…. Here u parading a self declared gay on the pulpit.”

@Mamabrenda19: ”In Kenya so long as you are a foreigner then nothing is impossible.. They love and respect foreigner than their own..”

@JWkhasndi: ”To a club like JCC, a gay in their attendance is more celebrated than Lord Jesus. Note I called it club not church.”

Popular for his show Quest Means Business, Richard Quest has been in Kenya for days now calling for the decriminalization of same sex activities.

“I am obviously going to be advancing an agenda that says there should be at least the decriminalization of same sexual activity. It is straight forward, I am not gonna mess around with that one. That is obviously my belief,” he said in the interview.