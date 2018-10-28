Outta Views “The Playlist” (Download)

“OUTTA VIEWS” A playlist carefully selected and curated for your listening pleasure.
This playlist comprises of 28 songs under the genre of afrobeats, afropop and alternative music, all from very talented artistes in the music industry.
A playlist that will keep you company and highly entertained all week!
Burna Boy – Gbona
Show Dem Camp – System Fail Ft. Nonso Amadi
Chike – Out Of Love
Teni – Case
Kida Kudz – Again
M.O x Lotto Boyzz x Mr Eazi – Bad Vibe
Odunsi – Star Signs ft. Runtown
Major Lazer – All My Life ft. Burna-Boy
Wizkid – Fever
Dice Ailes – Enough For You
Odunsi – Divine ft. Davido
Barry Jhay – Don Pablo
Santi – Freaky ft Bridge & Nonso-Amadi
Famous Music – Boti ft. Bobson x Minz x Santi x Damayo
Dapo Tuburna – Other Side
Larry Gaaga – Baba Nla ft. 2Baba, Dbanj & Burna-Boy
Yxng Bane – Both Sides
YCEE & Bella – Empathy
1da Banton – Jowo
Tay Iwar – Wuse II ft. Odunsi
Juls – Gwarn ft Burna boy
Nonso Amadi – No Crime
WizKid – Master Groove
Juls – Oshey ft. Moelogo, Siza & DJ-Tunez
Kcee – Psycho ft. Wizkid
Major Lazer – Loyal ft. Kizz Daniel & Kranium
Terri – Bia
LA – Faraway
