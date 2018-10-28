Outta Views “The Playlist” (Download)

“OUTTA VIEWS” A playlist carefully selected and curated for your listening pleasure.

This playlist comprises of 28 songs under the genre of afrobeats, afropop and alternative music, all from very talented artistes in the music industry.

A playlist that will keep you company and highly entertained all week!

Burna Boy – Gbona

Show Dem Camp – System Fail Ft. Nonso Amadi

Chike – Out Of Love

Teni – Case

Kida Kudz – Again

M.O x Lotto Boyzz x Mr Eazi – Bad Vibe

Odunsi – Star Signs ft. Runtown

Major Lazer – All My Life ft. Burna-Boy

Wizkid – Fever

Dice Ailes – Enough For You

Odunsi – Divine ft. Davido

Barry Jhay – Don Pablo

Santi – Freaky ft Bridge & Nonso-Amadi

Famous Music – Boti ft. Bobson x Minz x Santi x Damayo

Dapo Tuburna – Other Side

Larry Gaaga – Baba Nla ft. 2Baba, Dbanj & Burna-Boy

Yxng Bane – Both Sides

YCEE & Bella – Empathy

1da Banton – Jowo

Tay Iwar – Wuse II ft. Odunsi

Juls – Gwarn ft Burna boy

Nonso Amadi – No Crime

WizKid – Master Groove

Juls – Oshey ft. Moelogo, Siza & DJ-Tunez

Kcee – Psycho ft. Wizkid

Major Lazer – Loyal ft. Kizz Daniel & Kranium

Terri – Bia

LA – Faraway

