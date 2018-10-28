Uncategorized

Outta Views “The Playlist” (Download)

“OUTTA VIEWS” A playlist carefully selected and curated for your listening pleasure.

This playlist comprises of 28 songs under the genre of afrobeats, afropop and alternative music, all from very talented artistes in the music industry.

A playlist that will keep you company and highly entertained all week!

Burna Boy – Gbona
DOWNLOAD


Show Dem Camp – System Fail Ft. Nonso Amadi
DOWNLOAD

Chike – Out Of Love
DOWNLOAD

Teni – Case
DOWNLOAD

Kida Kudz – Again
DOWNLOAD

M.O x Lotto Boyzz x Mr Eazi – Bad Vibe
DOWNLOAD

Odunsi – Star Signs ft. Runtown
DOWNLOAD

Major Lazer – All My Life ft. Burna-Boy
DOWNLOAD

Wizkid – Fever
DOWNLOAD

Dice Ailes – Enough For You
DOWNLOAD

Odunsi – Divine ft. Davido
DOWNLOAD

Barry Jhay – Don Pablo
DOWNLOAD

Santi – Freaky ft Bridge & Nonso-Amadi
DOWNLOAD

Famous Music – Boti ft. Bobson x Minz x Santi x Damayo
DOWNLOAD

Dapo Tuburna – Other Side
DOWNLOAD

Larry Gaaga – Baba Nla ft. 2Baba, Dbanj & Burna-Boy
DOWNLOAD

Yxng Bane – Both Sides
DOWNLOAD

YCEE & Bella – Empathy
DOWNLOAD

1da Banton – Jowo
DOWNLOAD

Tay Iwar – Wuse II ft. Odunsi
DOWNLOAD

Juls – Gwarn ft Burna boy
DOWNLOAD

Nonso Amadi – No Crime
DOWNLOAD

WizKid – Master Groove
DOWNLOAD

Juls – Oshey ft. Moelogo, Siza & DJ-Tunez
DOWNLOAD

Kcee – Psycho ft. Wizkid
DOWNLOAD

Major Lazer – Loyal ft. Kizz Daniel & Kranium
DOWNLOAD

Terri – Bia
DOWNLOAD

LA – Faraway
DOWNLOAD

