Passenger arrested for rubbing his sperm on a baby’s tongue in Lagos (Video)

A man was, on Friday, arrested inside a Danfo bus for allegedly rubbing his sperm on the tongue of a baby whose mom was sitting beside him.

The incident occurred at the BRT station along Pipeline road, Idimu, Lagos. According to other passengers, the suspect had brought out his penis to pleasure himself.

However, after ejaculating, he rubbed the sperm on the tongue of the baby boy. He was subsequently mobbed and had to beg for his life. He was later handed over to the policemen attached to Area M police station.

The mother of the baby couldn’t control her emotions, as she burst out crying. The police officers at the station promised to arraign the suspect at the end of investigations.

Watch the video below;

