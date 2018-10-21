Pastor holds 3 pre-wedding dinner parties with two different women within a few months

A US based Kenyan Pastor, Reverend Stanley Mwea, reportedly held 3 pre-wedding dinner parties with two different women within a few months.

The Kenyan Pastor who has been accused of fraud, held two pre-wedding fundraisers in May in Baltimore, Maryland and Boston, Massachusetts and an upcoming one in Washington State.

Reverend Stanley Mwea who fell in love with another woman, Ms Serah Ndirangu, called off his first wedding with Susan Kangethe, after they had issues before walking down the aisle.

However a third pre-wedding party is slated for November 10th this year, a development which fetched him a backlash from Kenyans in the Diaspora. According to some Kenyans in different cities in the US, after pre-wedding dinner parties are held for the couple, the “love birds” vanish or relocate to different states, never to be seen again.

Pastor Serah Ndirangu who spoke with Kenya Satellite News Network last Thursday, disclosed that she is aware of what happened between the previous fiancée and the Reverend and added that the upcoming pre-wedding was her own idea. She added that she is ready to get married to the man, and “those casting doubts on the event are mere detractors whose opinions don’t really matter.”

“Why do people like poking their noses in other peoples’ affairs? We really don’t care what they are saying…this is our life and no one is being forced to contribute a penny,” she said.

“Our pre-wedding will take place on November 10th “come rain, come shine,” she added.