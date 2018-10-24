News Feed

Paul Pogba slammed for posing with Juventus gift bag

Paul Pogba has been slammed by Manchester United fans… for smiling in the Juventus dressing room just minutes after his side’s woeful 1-0 defeat.

Man U simply awful performance at Old Trafford and were lucky to only lose by a single goal in the Champions League group stage clash.

With fans already fuming at yet another defeat, Pogba, 25, only made things worse with his post-match antics.

Juve winger Juan Cuadrado shared an snap of himself and Pogba in the away dressing room after the game,UK Sun reports.

The World Cup-winning midfielder is seen clutching a Juventus gift bag and sticking two fingers up to the camera.

And United fans quickly began to speculate as to the contents of the bag, with many guessing – or perhaps hoping – it was a contract to join the Serie A giants.One supporter even described Pogba’s actions as “disgraceful”.

 

