The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) had said it is the party with the widest grassroots penetration and election-ready presence in all the polling units across Nigeria.

According to the opposition PDP, ever since former vice President, Atiku Abubakar as it’s 2019 presidential candidate, its membership strength has gone up in millions.

In a statement by the party on Wednesday, the PDP said its Presidential campaign will be issue-based, as ot plans to focus on issues that have direct bearing on the welfare of Nigerians.

Since the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as our Presidential flag bearer, our membership strength has soared with millions of hitherto apolitical Nigerians daily joining our fold

Currently, the repositioned Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has regained its place as the party with the widest grassroots penetration and election-ready presence in all the polling units across our nation.

Our Presidential campaign will therefore be issue-based. We will focus on issues that have direct bearing on the welfare of Nigerians who have suffered enough hardship, pain and anguish in the last three and half years under an incompetent administration of the All Progressives Congress ( APC).