PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar donates N10M to amputee Eagles

Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has supported the Nigeria’s Amputee Football Team with a sum of N10 million.

The Special Eagles are scheduled to participate in the 2018 Amputees World Cup competition in Mexico from October 24 to November 14.

Having failed to participate in the last three editions due to paucity of funds, the donation was to assist them to fulfill their dreams of representing the country at the big stage.

Fred Edoreh, who is the project coordinator for the tourney further revealed that missing this year’s edition will be the fourth time the team have qualified and missed the championship.

And this would make Nigeria be suspended from participating in the competition indefinitely.

“It will close the window of opportunities which the sport offers for the engagement of physically challenged persons in Nigeria,” the letter said.

According to information from the coordinator, a total of N27 million would be needed to prosecute this competition out of which they have raised N10m from public appeal for funding and donation from the Super Eagles.

