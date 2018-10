President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday afternoon, met with a group of Governors from the South South at the State House.

The meeting commence upon Buhari’s arrival from Kaduna state, where he had gone yo sympathise with victims of the recent communal clash that claimed several lives.

Present in the meeting with president were Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom, Nyesom Wike of Rivers and Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state.

