Former Nigeria’s first lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, turned 53-years-old on Thursday, 25th October, 2019.

The Rivers state-born celebrant had a birthday party at her residence in Otueke, Bayelsa state, which was well attended by her family, relations and well wishers, who trouped in to celebrate with her.

