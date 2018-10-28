Photos From OAP Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi’s Bridal Shower

OAP and CEO of Gbemisoke Shoes, Gbemisola Olateru-Olagbegi was hosted by her closest friends to her bridal shower last night. She will be walking down the aisle with her boo Femi Soro, on Saturday, November 3rd, See more photos.

Radio host and CEO of Gbemisoke Shoes, a leading Nigerian Online Shoe brand, Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi is a Nigerian broadcaster and presenter known for presenting programmes on Cool FM and The Beat 99.9 FM. While her soon to-be-hubby Femi Soro-Ajayi is the manager of talented rapper Falzthebadhguy.

Recall that some few weeks ago, Nigerian internet sphere went wild when news broke of the upcoming wedding between her and Falz’s manager/business partner.