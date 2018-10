Nollywood comic actor, Olaniyi Afonja popularly known as Sanyeri has shared pictures from his 40th birthday celebration.

The actor’s special day which held in Ibadan Oyo state was graced by his colleagues, friends and family members.

Some of the notable faces spotted at the event include Odunlade Adekola, Afeez Eniola, Kunle Afod, Adebayo Tijani, Saheed Osupa, Muyiwa Ademola, Ojopagogo, Moji Afolayan and many others.

Here are some photos from the star-studded birthday party.