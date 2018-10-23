Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

Photos from the inauguration of the ECOWASBorder Posts at Seme-Krake and Neope-Akanu in Badagry by Buhari and Benin republic president

President Muhammadu Buhari was in Lagos earlier to perform the official hand-over of the new Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Border Posts at Seme-Krake and Neope-Akanu in Badagry.

According to the government, the joint border post will enhance the free movement of persons and goods in the ECOWAS region and serve as a symbol of integration between the peoples of Nigeria and Benin Republic.

In a statement on Tuesday, the president informed Nigerians that the country doesn’t take lightly her relationship with her neighbour.

In his words:

President Patrice Talon of the Republic of Benin & I today jointly inaugurated the upgraded Border Post at the SÈMÈ-KRAKÉ Joint Border, one of the busiest boundary lines in Africa. The new Border Post is a symbol of integration that brings together the peoples of Nigeria & Benin.

We take our relationships with our neighbours very seriously. Nigeria and Benin indeed share many things in common; and I would like to congratulate my brother, President Patrice Talon of the Republic of Benin, on the successful completion of this very important project.

