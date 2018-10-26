Trending, Uncategorized

Photos of a Toyota Venza used in selling bread at a village in Anambra state go viral

While many people are dreaming of buying and driving a multi-million naira car like Toyota Venza, someone is already tired of driving his own and has decided to use it to transport and hawk bread on the streets.

A Facebook user identified as Hon Ezeasor Ebubechukwuzo Kingsley, has taken to the social networking platform to share some photos showing the moment a clean Toyota Venza SUV with tinted glass, was spotted being used to market and sell bread at a village in Anambra state.

Ezeasor who resides in Awka, the Anambra state capital and shared the photos, captioned it:

“Inside the Village? They are Marketing bread With Toyota Venza tinted glass for that matter my sisters dream car! #ThisIsNigeria”

If this is yet another new marketing strategy, then it definitely worked seeing that it caught the attention of so many who were curious about the choice of car for the trade.

See more photos below;

