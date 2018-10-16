News Feed

Photos of Christians unable to access their flooded church in Anambra

These photos shared by a Facebook user, Mike Obiajulu Meze shows somw Christians holding Mass service in a small portion of land around their submerged church in Anambra State.

According to Mike:

“The devastating effects of the 2018 flood that has been ravaging about seven local governments in Anambra State has not dampened the spirit of Christians in the area.
Christians in Anam, Anambra West Local Government Area, insisted on holding their Sunday Service within the small portion of land they could find around their submerged Churches”

The said location of the church is Anam in Anambra state.

