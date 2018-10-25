Police nab 20-year-old man for raping a 100-year-old grandmother in India (Photos)

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 100-year-old grandmother in her own bedroom in Nadia district, West Bengal, eastern India.

Family members were alerted after hearing calls for help from the elderly woman’s room. They found the suspect identified as Argha Biswas, hiding underneath the elderly woman’s bed, and he was arrested shortly afterwards.

Speaking after the incident, the woman’s granddaughter, who wished to remain anonymous, said:

‘I heard some strange noises.

When I looked through the window, I immediately called others to help when I saw my grandmother.’

The suspect, Biswas told reporters that he was ‘under the influence of alcohol and did not know what I was doing,’ when questioned about the accused crime.

Rupesh Kumar, a senior police officer, said:

‘She was sleeping alone in her home. The house wasn’t locked as the village culture.

‘Her family members found the man when she cried for help.

‘When we arrived, we found Argha Biswas under the bed, he was caught by the family members of the old woman.’

Biswas has appeared before a local court and will spend 14 days in judicial custody before another hearing takes place, according to Carters News Agency.