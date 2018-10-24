Police Shoots Ex-minister’s Daughter For Refusing To Open Her Car Door

Fresh facts have emerged on the circumstances surrounding the killing of Anita Akapson in Abuja , said to be the daughter of a former Minister of Finance, Nenadi Usman, according to Punch.

It was gathered that the 31-year-old, who was shot in her 2007 Honda Accord car, allegedly refused to alight when directed by the policeman who killed her on October 13.

Sources close to the investigation said, after demobilising the car by firing at the tyres, the Superintendent of Police, who shot her, was said to have asked Akapson to come out of the car but she reportedly refused, fearing that she might be harmed.

“In an attempt to force the door open, the police officer fired at the car door and the bullet went through it, hit Akapson in the stomach and exited into the driver seat,” the source explained while tendering the picture showing the trajectory of the bullet.

The lawyer for the family, Kayode Ajulo, said the family expect the police to carry out a thorough investigation into the tragedy and prosecute those involved.