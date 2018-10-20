Polio victim trends online after completing compulsory NYSC program, Nigerians react

The internet has been drowned with pity and admiration for young Nigerian, Oluwatimilehin Oyedele, a polio victim, who recently completed the mandatory NYSC program.

Oyedele identified as Paco-Jayzee on Twitter shared his touching story of how he has had to survive against all odds.

The young man who is a proud graduate of computer science from Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun state, revealed that he was diagnosed with poliomyelitis at age three, which has hindered the proper development of his limbs, and affected his walking.



Despite being physically challenged, Oluwatimilehin, was blessed with parents who tried their hardest to help in making him a functional member of the society.

However, after he completed secondary school, he lost his dad but amidst his sorrow, he made a decision to step up and be a man for himself and his mother.

After struggling for six years he managed to gain admission into university, where he recently graduated with impressive results. After school, he joined many other Nigerian graduates to observe the compulsory NYSC program.

Having successfully completed the program, the young man expressed sadness that he will not given the monthly stipend known as ‘alawee’ anymore. He resolved he has to find a job soon in order to cater for himself and his family.

Please read my story

IS A THREAD

Am a poliomyelitis victim.

Yes, I am but I survived

Being physically challenged at the age of 3 has not been easy but Gods grace has been sufficient. pic.twitter.com/t0mHUtujVa — oluwatimilehin (@Paco_jayzee) October 18, 2018

By sharing his inspirational story, Timi, has found his way into the hearts of many Nigerians willing to help and others bathing him prayers.

Here’s how some Nigerians are reacting to Timi’s touching story:

This is emotional story.May Allah be your guidance. Am assuring that l will get across to you with your contact.. — aribidesi (@YAribidesi) October 19, 2018

Help will locate u inshallah

😢 — salahbenz (@olowosalamalt) October 18, 2018