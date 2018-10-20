Trending, Uncategorized

Polio victim trends online after completing compulsory NYSC program, Nigerians react

The internet has been drowned with pity and admiration for young Nigerian, Oluwatimilehin Oyedele, a polio victim, who recently completed the mandatory NYSC program.

Oyedele identified as Paco-Jayzee on Twitter shared his touching story of how he has had to survive against all odds.

The young man who is a proud graduate of computer science from Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun state, revealed that he was diagnosed with poliomyelitis at age three, which has hindered the proper development of his limbs, and affected his walking.


Despite being physically challenged, Oluwatimilehin, was blessed with parents who tried their hardest to help in making him a functional member of the society.

However, after he completed secondary school, he lost his dad but amidst his sorrow, he made a decision to step up and be a man for himself and his mother.

After struggling for six years he managed to gain admission into university, where he recently graduated with impressive results. After school, he joined many other Nigerian graduates to observe the compulsory NYSC program.

Having successfully completed the program, the young man expressed sadness that he will not given the monthly stipend known as ‘alawee’ anymore. He resolved he has to find a job soon in order to cater for himself and his family.

By sharing his inspirational story, Timi, has found his way into the hearts of many Nigerians willing to help and others bathing him prayers.

Here’s how some Nigerians are reacting to Timi’s touching story:

Tags

You may also like

‘Good Bye Lopetegui’ Fans Want Real Madrid’s New Coach Sacked For Dismal Performance

Real Madrid 1 Levante 2: ‘Real Madrid Is Finished Without Ronaldo’ – Fans React To Madrid Winless Streak

Mohammed Dewji; Africa’s youngest billionaire finally returns home safe after being kidnapped

Bobrisky reaches out to ‘They Didn’t Caught Me’ sensation Obialor James, offers him 100,000naira

How clinical depression made me drink insecticide, 3 weeks ago – Tonto Dikeh’s sister, Tatiana

Senator Shehu Sani quits APC, resigns from party

Madrid 1 Levante 2: ‘Courtois getting exposed for the fraud he is in La-liga.’ Fans Troll Real Madrid Goal Keeper, Thibaut Courtois, For Conceding This Cheap Goal( Video)

Just In: Shehu Sani quits APC

Ffk says NNamdi Kanu called him, says he’s agreed to work with them to flush Buhari out in 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *