Football

PREDICT AND WIN N10,000: THE MATCHES WITH THE HIGHEST SCORELINE IN EACH OF THE 5 MAJOR LEAGUES

Football is one of the most popular sport in the World with millions of domestic games across different continents during the weekend and also some during week days.

As a result of this, INFORMATION NIGERIA  is rewarding the passion for this beautiful round leather game with a token of Ten thousand Naira.

The cash would be given to people who predict correctly, the matches that would produce the highest number of goals in each of the 5 major leagues. Amazing right???

The five major leagues would include France Ligue1,Spanish Laliga, English Premiership,Italian SerieA and Germany Bundesliga.

Entry closes just before the first match is played in any of the 5 leagues.

English Premiership:Chelsea vs Manchester Utd

Spanish LaLiga: Barcelona – Sevilla

German Bundesliga: Wolfsburg – Bayern Munich

Italian Sserie A: Udinese – Napoli

French Ligue 1 : Strasbourg – Monaco

Tags

You may also like

Libya vs Nigeria: Check Out How Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, Reacted To Throwing Away A Two Goal Lead

Libya vs Nigeria: ‘Ighalo You Are Forgiven’ – Ebuka Obi Uchendu Leads Fans Reactions To Ighalo’s Goal Rain

FOOTBALL BETTING: SEE FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 17TH OCTOBER

France 2 Germany 1: Antonine Griezman Compounds Germany Woes With A Brace

Despite Emerging Victorious, Fans Lash At Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr.

Libya vs Nigeria: Here Is Why Fans Are Lashing At Wilfried Ndidi

Libya 2 Nigeria 3: ‘5 Goals In 2 Matches’, Here Is How Nigerians React To Ighalo’s Winner Against Libya(Video)

Lib vs Nig: ‘The Only Difference Between Ahmed Musa And Messi Is Spelling’ – See What Fans Are Saying About This Musa’s Goal(Video)

Libya vs Nigeria: Ighalo Opens The Scoring For Super Eagles Yet Again With This ‘Beautiful Goal’ (Video)

2 Comments

  • Emmix Manuel says:
    October 17, 2018 at 8:38 am

    Chelsea 2-1 Manchester Utd
    Barcelona 2-1 Sevilla
    Wolfsburg 0-2 Bayern Munich
    Udinese 0-2 Napoli

    Reply
    • Eyitemi says:
      October 17, 2018 at 8:57 am

      Hello,
      You don’t need to put the scoreline, just the match that you think would produce the highest number of goals in each league. meanwhile you didn’t include France in your list

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *