PREDICT AND WIN N10,000: THE MATCHES WITH THE HIGHEST SCORELINE IN EACH OF THE 5 MAJOR LEAGUES

Football is one of the most popular sport in the World with millions of domestic games across different continents during the weekend and also some during week days.

As a result of this, INFORMATION NIGERIA is rewarding the passion for this beautiful round leather game with a token of Ten thousand Naira.

The cash would be given to people who predict correctly, the matches that would produce the highest number of goals in each of the 5 major leagues. Amazing right???

The five major leagues would include France Ligue1,Spanish Laliga, English Premiership,Italian SerieA and Germany Bundesliga.

Entry closes just before the first match is played in any of the 5 leagues.

English Premiership: Burnley – Chelsea

Spanish LaLiga: Barcelona – Real Madrid

German Bundesliga: Mainz – Bayern Munich

Italian Sserie A: Empoli – Juventus

French Ligue 1 : Monaco – Dijon