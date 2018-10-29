Football

PREDICT AND WIN N10,000: THE MATCHES WITH THE HIGHEST SCORELINE IN EACH OF THE 5 MAJOR LEAGUES

Football is one of the most popular sport in the World with millions of domestic games across different continents during the weekend and also some during week days.

As a result of this, INFORMATION NIGERIA  is rewarding the passion for this beautiful round leather game with a token of Ten thousand Naira.

The cash would be given to people who predict correctly, the matches that would produce the highest number of goals in each of the 5 major leagues. Amazing right???

The five major leagues would include France Ligue1,Spanish Laliga, English Premiership,Italian SerieA and Germany Bundesliga.

Entry closes just before the first match is played in any of the 5 leagues.

See examples below:

English Premiership: Bournemouth – Manchester Utd

Spanish LaLiga:          Leganes – Atl. Madrid

German Bundesliga: Bayern Munich – Freiburg

Italian Sserie A:        Juventus – Cagliari

French Ligue 1 :        Reims – Monaco

 

 

 

 

Tags

You may also like

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 29TH OCTOBER

Here Is How Chelsea Players Reacted To Maurizio Sarri Becoming The First Manager To Remain Unbeaten In 10 Matches In A Debut Season

‘Sarriball would have been difficult if courtois was still our keeper.. good riddance’ – Chelsea Fans Lash At Cortouis For Ditching Them For Madrid

Barca 5 Madrid 1: ‘We Beat Them Messi-lessly’ – Barcelona Fans Troll Real Madrid After Defeat

‘Luis Suarez Gave Birth To His Third Child On Friday, Then Scores Hat- Trick Against Madrid On Sunday’ See What Fans Are Saying About Barcelona’s Battering Of Madrid

Ivorian International, Wilfred Zaha, Denies Arsenal 12th Consecutive Wins And Fans React

Here Is How Liverpool Players Reacted To Going Top Of The EPL Table

Here Is The ‘Beautiful’ Morata’s Goal That Got Chelsea Fans Comparing Him To Shevchenko(video)

ManUtd 2 Everton 1: Don Jazzy Leads Fans Reactions To Martial’s ‘Screamer’ (video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *