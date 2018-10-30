Presidency reacts to PDP going to court over Buhari’s WASC

The presidency has reacted to claims the opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has intention to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari’s West African School Certificate (WASC) in court.

In a statement by the president’s Senior spokesperson, Garba Shehu on Monday, the PDP would be wasting its time of it does so. Mr Shehu said the opposition party was already aware of it’s imminent failure at the polls in 2019, and as such has resorted to attacking the courts and the police, molesting INEC commissioners.

He also accused the PDP spreading falsehoods against persons including the President.

We have read that the failed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is going to court to challenge the President’s West African School Certificate (WASC).

This is a waste of time because we have the record of this and of higher qualifications obtained by hard work and truly merited by Mr President.

This certificate story is an old one. Femi Adesina stated clearly, it is a settled issue in the courts. To approach the court to pursue a matter long settled by the temple of justice is an abuse of the judicial system. It is shameful, disgusting and disgraceful.

It is clear to all at this time that the PDP, facing an imminent humiliating defeat wants to sow division and chaos by seeking the destruction of the institutional structures that support our young democracy.

They are attacking the courts and the police, they are molesting INEC commissioners. They are theatrical in spreading falsehoods against persons including the President.

By doing these, they assume that they can take away attention from the discussions on issues gaining momentum in the country; the issue of internal security which has been jeopardized by years of near-zero investment under 16 years of the PDP; the provision of long-delayed infrastructure which the President is pioneering; corruption to which the PDP is incurably tied and the sustenance of the prevailing good days in the economy, a business-friendly government working day & night, creating more jobs & affordable life for the poor.

This election isn’t about the settled issues of certification.

No matter how honeyed their sweet words, don’t believe them. Their evil record can never be washed away. The PDP set a record of murdering opponents of government and corruption on a scale never seen anywhere before.

They put the national security at stake by diverting huge budgetary allocations to service their greed. Don’t believe their honeyed promises.