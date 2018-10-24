Presidency Responds To Nnamdi Kanu’s Outburst On Returning With ‘Hell’

The Nigerian government has reacted to the outburst of the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu that his return to Nigeria would be disastrous as he is coming back to Nigeria and this time he is coming with hell.

Reacting, however, presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Tuesday asked Nigerians to ignore Kanu as his threat to bring hell to Nigeria was impractical.

He said, “The Presidency wishes to restate that Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari is strong enough to defend its territory against any threat, assuring all Nigerians that there is no reason to worry about the hollow outburst by Nnamdi Kanu, the disputed leader of IPOB on returning to the country ‘with hell’.

“Instead, we see the re-enactment of his bizarre, episodic threat as a mere distraction which will not be allowed to detract from the existing cordial relationships between Nigeria and other countries.

“The Buhari administration is in constant touch with other friendly nations and has the best assurances that they would continue to reciprocate the respect Nigeria has for the sovereignty of their nations.