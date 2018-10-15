“President Buhari remains the best for the Ndigbo & the country” – Uche Nwosu

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, on Sunday said President Muhammadu Buhari would win massive votes in the South-East in 2019 despite the decision of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to pick his running mate from the geopolitical zone.

Nwosu said,

“I don’t think that the nomination of the PDP presidential running mate from the South-East will affect anything, because President Muhammadu Buhari has made a landmark decision, I call him a man of his word.

“One thing is sure and that is President Buhari cannot be compared to Atiku Abubakar. President Buhari is a man of integrity and remember that the country was almost gone before he came in and since he came in, you can see that every part of our economy is doing well and our integrity abroad has been restored now.

“ President Buhari remains the best for the Ndigbo and the country. The Ndigbo will wait till 2023 to produce the President after Buhari has served out his second term than this vice-presidential slot to the South-East.

“Anybody from the South-East who is supporting Atiku is making a very big mistake. We cannot afford to wait for another eight years to have an Igbo man as President, I think it is a carrot that is being dangled before the Ndigbo but we must reject it.

“We cannot wait for another eight years. We prefer to vote for President Buhari and in the next four years, power will return to the South-East. So the issue of Vice-President cannot bring anything to the South-East.

“You cannot compare a Vice-President to a President. So, the issue of bringing Peter Obi is to deceive the Ndigbo again and make them continue the waiting game all over again. What we are asking for as the Ndigbo is a President, not Vice-President, that is not what we need.