President Muhammadu Buhari commends Ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan for accepting defeat in 2015

President Muhammadu Buhari has extolled former president Goodluck Jonathan, for accepting defeat in 2015.

The Nigerian President, Buhari praised his predecessor on Thursday night, October 18 as he hosted members of the Kannywood entertainment industry to a dinner at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, NAN reports.

Buhari, who recalled his political struggles since 2003 when he made his first attempt to clinch the presidential seat, praised Ex-president Jonathan saying;

“I’ll continue to hold former president Jonathan in high esteem as a result of that singular act.

“He (Jonathan) was in power as deputy governor, governor (Bayelsa), vice-president and president, all for about 10 years and he voluntarily accepted defeat and surrendered power to me,’’

he said.

The president further enjoined members of the Kannywood industry to use their respective talents in promoting the culture of peaceful co-existence and unity among the diverse socio-political groups in the country.

On their part, representatives of the Kannywood entertainers, who spoke at the event, pledged to mobilise support for Buhari and other All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state and his counterpart of Plateau, Simon Lalong as well as presidential aides were among the personalities that attended the event.