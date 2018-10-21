Presidential aspirant Eunice Atuejide reacts to Nnamdi Kanu’s re-emergence in Israel

Presidential aspirant under the National Interest Party (NIP), Eunice Atuejide has reacted to the sudden appearance of Nnamdi Kalu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

It was reported on Friday that the IPOB leader was spotted in Jerusalem, praying at the Wailing Wall.

Kanu was last seen in Nigeria on September 10, 2017 after military men invaded his residence in Afaraukwu community in Abia State.

Reacting to Kanu’s appearance, Eunice Atuejide took to her Facebook page to take a swipe at the Igbos who are excited about his return.

Read what she wrote below:

You see ehn, my Igbo brothers and sisters can be very blind and somewhat hard to reach.

Nnamdi Kalu is a deceitful, thieving, conniving, self centred bigot! He is not interested in the Igbo people at all! Na im pocket the guy con here con settle, nothing more….???? So, they brought the Python Dance to ala Igbo, and Mr. Kalu evaporated into thin air. They even made a big show of the demands to produce him etc.

Now that elections are nearing, he resurfaces. And he will surely tell a brave tale of his miraculous escape from the pythons. Ala gba gbu kwa gi there this guy!???? Next we know now, he will be telling the undiscerning Igbos not to come out an masse to vote out Buhari.

Results: Buhari – his PAY MASTER – wins the election in 2019 with his sure banker 6 million votes from the North and South West. GOD FORBID! Not on my watch biko!

Your evil plans will not work!

Chop your money oh, enjoy your life in Jerusalem or wherever on earth they settled you at, but leave our country out of your evil schemes.

Ndi Igbo will turn out enmasse and vote against your PAY MASTER @muhammadubuhari if it’s the last thing I achieve.

Nonsense!???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????#ANigeria4All